Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 325 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in National HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National HealthCare in the first quarter valued at $180,000.

National HealthCare stock opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $55.88 and a one year high of $89.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded National HealthCare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

