Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 2,500 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 994,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,953,000 after acquiring an additional 362,268 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 266,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 43,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Signature Bank from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Compass Point increased their target price on Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Signature Bank from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.15.

Shares of SBNY opened at $104.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.27. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $148.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

