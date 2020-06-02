Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 1,980 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 134,770 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3,651.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,396,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,981,000 after acquiring an additional 52,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NFG opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $55.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.77%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFG. Raymond James lifted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

