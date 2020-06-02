Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 1,285 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,505 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,986 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,981,000 after acquiring an additional 36,404 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,200,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,424,000 after purchasing an additional 81,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,062,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,432,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,132 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,484,000 after purchasing an additional 85,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,908 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In related news, Director Richard J. Dahl bought 400 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.27 per share, with a total value of $32,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,020.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA opened at $93.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.43. IDACORP Inc has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $291.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 58.13%.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

