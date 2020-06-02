Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 1,265 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Icon were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 5.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,823,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,034,000 after buying an additional 180,568 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Icon by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,347,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,234,000 after purchasing an additional 36,099 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Icon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in Icon by 7.7% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,896,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,900,000 after purchasing an additional 135,474 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Icon by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,649,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,392,000 after purchasing an additional 31,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Icon from $169.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Icon stock opened at $169.74 on Tuesday. Icon Plc has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $178.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $715.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Icon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

