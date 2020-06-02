Systematic Financial Management LP Reduces Stock Position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its stake in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in HMS were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HMS by 5,809.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in HMS by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HMS by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMSY stock opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $40.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. HMS had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on HMS in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HMS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised HMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.39.

In other HMS news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $864,383.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

