Systematic Financial Management LP Lowers Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 20.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 74.1% during the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 31.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 695,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,433,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 8.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RL opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.55.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.66). Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.89.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

