Systematic Financial Management LP Lowers Holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Echo Global Logistics worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECHO. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,308,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,095,000 after buying an additional 344,378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 545.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 275,773 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 82,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens raised Echo Global Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

Shares of ECHO opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $550.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.77, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Echo Global Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

