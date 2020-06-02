Systematic Financial Management LP Invests $409,000 in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Invacare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invacare by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 39,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 98,179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invacare stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $212.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81. Invacare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.00 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. Analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on Invacare from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Invacare in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

