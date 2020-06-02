Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on VNDA. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $639.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.53 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 30.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 10,129 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $111,824.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

