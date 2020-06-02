Systematic Financial Management LP Has $429,000 Stock Position in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its position in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Hub Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.11. Hub Group Inc has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). Hub Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $838.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hub Group Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

