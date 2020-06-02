Systematic Financial Management LP Has $421,000 Stake in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,785 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.12% of NeoPhotonics worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 31,079 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 30,291 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,986,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,328,000 after acquiring an additional 169,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.70 million, a P/E ratio of 174.23, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $9.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 59,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,572.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,219.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,488 shares of company stock valued at $873,866. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

