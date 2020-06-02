Systematic Financial Management LP Has $413,000 Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,944,000 after purchasing an additional 837,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PC Connection by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 149,014 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PC Connection during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,566,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PC Connection during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,666,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PC Connection by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 62,135 shares during the period. 43.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection stock opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.96. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $711.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.37 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Sidoti decreased their target price on PC Connection from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.