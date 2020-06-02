Systematic Financial Management LP Has $408,000 Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in AerCap were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AerCap by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,600,000 after acquiring an additional 468,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,718,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,238 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in AerCap by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,472,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,416,000 after buying an additional 28,141 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AerCap by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,324,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,875,000 after buying an additional 119,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Shares of AER opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.64.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.