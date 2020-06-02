Systematic Financial Management LP Has $389,000 Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $38,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,237 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barrington Research downgraded Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.83.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $63.41 and a 12 month high of $140.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

