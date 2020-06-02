Systematic Financial Management LP Has $371,000 Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 86,745 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 360,954 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,558,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 975,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 200,498 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 172,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 251.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,636,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.76 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

