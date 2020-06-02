Systematic Financial Management LP Has $368,000 Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 120.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. USANA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

NYSE USNA opened at $86.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.79. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $90.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.90.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.66. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $266.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 4,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $387,327.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,709.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jim Brown sold 8,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $671,538.82. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,211.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 680,163 shares of company stock valued at $55,104,214. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

