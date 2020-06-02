Systematic Financial Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,799,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,127,000 after acquiring an additional 33,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $14,911,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 242,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 191,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $711.47 million, a PE ratio of 305.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.89. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $64.94.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $46.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.76 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 8.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

