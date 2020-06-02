Systematic Financial Management LP Decreases Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:PBH opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $251.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.65 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,183,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

PBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.