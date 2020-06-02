Systematic Financial Management LP Decreases Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Diodes were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Diodes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Diodes by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $631,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,011 shares of company stock worth $3,533,575 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes stock opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Diodes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Diodes’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DIOD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

