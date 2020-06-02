Systematic Financial Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth $17,300,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after buying an additional 307,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after buying an additional 28,488 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 68,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth $3,271,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 7,717,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $22,149,687.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. Innoviva Inc has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 166.87 and a quick ratio of 166.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Innoviva had a net margin of 66.50% and a return on equity of 59.11%. The company had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innoviva Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

