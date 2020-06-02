Systematic Financial Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,300 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Daktronics news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach bought 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $40,564.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 381,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,272.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 19,718 shares of company stock valued at $97,188. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.12 million, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.81. Daktronics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $7.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Daktronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Daktronics Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

