Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 4,360 Shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in EZCORP by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 58,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in EZCORP by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in EZCORP by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,680,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 346,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EZCORP by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 42,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in EZCORP by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 61,496 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EZCORP Inc has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $287.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.80.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EZCORP Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EZPW shares. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. EZCORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

