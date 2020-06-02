Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 2,355 Shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Trueblue were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Trueblue by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Trueblue in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Trueblue by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 52,214 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Trueblue by 1,707.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 92,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trueblue by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 32,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trueblue from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Sidoti lowered shares of Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Trueblue from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Trueblue has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Trueblue stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. Trueblue Inc has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Trueblue had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trueblue Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

