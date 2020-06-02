Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NUS shares. DA Davidson reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.28.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $518.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

In related news, CEO Ritch N. Wood acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,138. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

