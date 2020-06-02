Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SNDX. Nomura Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $16.30 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $584.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.06% and a negative net margin of 4,013.65%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

