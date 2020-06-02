Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Synaptics stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $26.37 and a 1-year high of $84.75.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $281,442.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,384.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 6,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $438,231.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,229 shares of company stock worth $739,817. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 322.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,398,000 after purchasing an additional 700,700 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 760,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,044,000 after acquiring an additional 152,724 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,919,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,424,000 after acquiring an additional 203,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,141,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

