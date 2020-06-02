SunTrust Banks Increases Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Price Target to $10.00

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 37.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NLS. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $182.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $93.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 26.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. Analysts forecast that Nautilus will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 40,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $245,586.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,155 shares in the company, valued at $246,150.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 578.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nautilus by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.