Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Plans $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

Sun Communities has raised its dividend by an average of 96.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Sun Communities has a payout ratio of 298.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $140.80 on Tuesday. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 114.47, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.95.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.40.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

