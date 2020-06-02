Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMLP. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.43.

Shares of SMLP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $123.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 78.56%. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 136,631 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 351,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 171,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 59.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 65,814 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 160.0% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

