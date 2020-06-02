Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $80.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc traded as high as $72.97 and last traded at $72.95, with a volume of 274442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.20.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

In other news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $55,458.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,314.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $438,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,169 shares of company stock worth $3,560,991. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 1st quarter worth $590,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 1st quarter worth $878,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 1st quarter worth $10,822,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.24.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

