Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $68.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

RGR stock opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.24.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.05 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $438,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael O. Fifer sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $43,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,991. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. CWM LLC raised its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 4th quarter valued at $12,751,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

