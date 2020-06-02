Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which develops, acquires and commercializes product candidates that target rare diseases. Its product candidate consists of COR-003, is a cortisol inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, COR-004 and COR-005 to treat acromegaly, BP-2001, the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trial. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SBBP. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.70.

SBBP opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.59. Strongbridge Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 181.82% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $6,412,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 11.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 80,569 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 653,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 434,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

