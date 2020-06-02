Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Store Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Store Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.93. Store Capital has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.41 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 43.97%. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Store Capital will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher H. Volk purchased 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $99,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Rosivach bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.10 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,135 shares of company stock valued at $711,508. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Store Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Store Capital by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Store Capital by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Store Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Store Capital by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

