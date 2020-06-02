Stephens Boosts Slack (NYSE:WORK) Price Target to $37.00

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WORK. ValuEngine raised shares of Slack from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Slack from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Slack from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.13.

Slack stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion and a PE ratio of -23.83.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The company had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Slack news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $48,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 44,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,997.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 33,623 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $871,844.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 386,822 shares in the company, valued at $10,030,294.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,714,499 shares of company stock worth $41,279,150. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Slack in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Slack by 86.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

