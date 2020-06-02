Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

TSE SJ opened at C$33.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 14.43. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$23.34 and a 52 week high of C$48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.03.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$503.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$454.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 2.7100002 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJ shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

