SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 246.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $38.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.