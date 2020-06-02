Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 6,674 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $33.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.