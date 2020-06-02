Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 3,998 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average is $45.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Argus raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

