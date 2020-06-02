Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,477,000 after purchasing an additional 799,929 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,408,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,799,000 after acquiring an additional 109,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,323,000 after buying an additional 158,819 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,761,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,444,000 after purchasing an additional 58,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,903,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,670,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $68,951.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,633. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPN stock opened at $179.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.57. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.10.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.