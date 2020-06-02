Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNW. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.55.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $77.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.45. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $661.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 16.22%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

