Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $753,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 242,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 772.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 110,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after buying an additional 97,535 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDP stock opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $70.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $62.19.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

