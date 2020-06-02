Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $751,000 Stock Holdings in Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC grew its position in Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 137,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF by 445.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AAAU opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $17.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87.

