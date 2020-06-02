Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 2,796 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 160.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $706,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,309,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,003,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,323,000 after buying an additional 310,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,174,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 791,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,243,000 after buying an additional 257,305 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA opened at $239.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.63. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($2.00). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.93.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

