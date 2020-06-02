Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Cowen currently has a $40.00 price objective on the airline’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Buckingham Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.56.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,902 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 341,564 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 160,271 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 96,404 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 592,826 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,001,000 after purchasing an additional 47,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

