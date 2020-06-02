South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SSB has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of South State from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of South State from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $53.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.01. South State has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $88.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.03 million. South State had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 22.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that South State will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other South State news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $177,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,840.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of South State by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

