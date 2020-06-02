South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.06. South Jersey Industries reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $534.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SJI shares. Maxim Group lowered their target price on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of SJI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.16. The company had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,638. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 7,200 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $195,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 107,167 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

