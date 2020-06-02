SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.86. 160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,570. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.92. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

