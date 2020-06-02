Sontag Advisory LLC Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.92.

NOC opened at $331.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.