Sontag Advisory LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,535,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,551,670,000 after purchasing an additional 463,778 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,669,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,014,061,000 after purchasing an additional 123,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,229,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,979,168,000 after purchasing an additional 113,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,248,370,000 after purchasing an additional 520,871 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth about $785,947,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS stock opened at $138.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a PE ratio of 267.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.38.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

